FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, August 18
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
18 August 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant of awards under the FirstGroupExecutive Annual Bonus Plan and
Long-Term Incentive Plan
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company:
1 Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")
The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 18 August 2022 to the directors listed below under the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan.
Number of shares subject to conditional award
Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 289,456
The EABP will vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.
2 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 18 August 2022 to the directors listed below under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
Number of shares subject to conditional award
Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 972,590
Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 713,770
The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award vests.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Graham Sutherland
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of conditional share award under LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
972,590
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,003,226
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted