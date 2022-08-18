FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

18 August 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroupExecutive Annual Bonus Plan and

Long-Term Incentive Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company:

1 Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 18 August 2022 to the directors listed below under the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 289,456

The EABP will vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.

2 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 18 August 2022 to the directors listed below under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 972,590

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 713,770

The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award vests.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Graham Sutherland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 972,590 conditional shares under LTIP d) Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume



- Price

972,590



£0.00 e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93