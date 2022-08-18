Anzeige
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Tradegate
16.08.22
15:39 Uhr
1,290 Euro
-0,070
-5,15 %
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 18

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

18 August 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroupExecutive Annual Bonus Plan and
Long-Term Incentive Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company:

1 Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 18 August 2022 to the directors listed below under the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 289,456

The EABP will vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.

2 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 18 August 2022 to the directors listed below under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 972,590

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 713,770

The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award vests.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Graham Sutherland
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award under LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil972,590 conditional shares under LTIP
d)Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume

- Price
972,590

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction18 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionGrant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Grant of conditional share award under EABP
  2. Grant of conditional share award under LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil289,456 conditional shares under EABP
713,770 conditional shares under LTIP
d)Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume

- Price
1,003,226

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction18 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionGrant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue
© 2022 PR Newswire
