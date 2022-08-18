

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, has initiated a reorganization of the public health agency noting that it failed to reliably meet expectations during the coronavirus pandemic period, reports said.



The proposed changes for a reset in the agency are expected to help it respond quicker to new health threats. The changes are aimed at improving the culture within the CDC and to restore public trust.



The decision comes after the agency faced sharp criticism over its slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox and other public health threats.



In an email sent to employees, Walensky, who became director of the agency in January 2021, informed about the changes, which include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.



She added that the changes are a CDC initiative and were not directed by the White House or other administration officials.



She said, 'For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations. My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication, and timeliness.'



As part of the changes, its communications office will be restructured and website will be revamped to make public health guidance easier to find. It will increase usage of preprint scientific reports to get actionable data out quicker.



The agency also would create a new executive council to help Walensky set strategy and priorities, which reportedly will undo some changes made during the Trump administration.







