Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) (OTC Pink: TRARF) ("Teras" or the "Company") reports that it has further increased its land position on its Watseka gold property in Madison County Montana with high value ground.

Teras' Watseka property consists of 12 patented mining claims owned by Teras and in excess of 24 claims that are leased from private land owners as well as BLM land. The Watseka property currently has a Mill Site housing a main building and equipment for processing ore as well as a separate building with Lab equipment for analysing ore to be mined and processed. The Mill and Mine Site is located in the Rochester Mining District, Madison County, Montana, on the east slope of the continental divide. Primary access to the mine site is via county roads leading from a State Highway and which are maintained throughout the year by State and Federal funds.

Mr. Joseph Carrabba, CEO of Teras, stated, "We are excited with the advancement of our Watseka project in obtaining additional land. This gives Teras the strike length it needs to develop Watseka. The newly acquired land has historical drill results which provides Teras the land position as well as historical assay results along the strike of the Watseka vein including all lands within the project area to pursue a NI 43-101 technical report. The go forward plan for Watseka is to twin a couple of the historical holes and upgrade the NI 43-101 technical report to a Resource report. We are eager to advance Watseka into a mining operation within our onsite facility. Further advancements will be released in the near future."

About Teras

Teras main project is its Cahuilla project located in Imperial County, California.

For further project and corporate information, contact:

Teras Resources Inc.

Peter Leger, Director / Senior Consultant

(403) 262-8411

(403) 852-0644

Email: pleger@teras.ca

Website: www.teras.ca

