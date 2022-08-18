Anzeige
18.08.2022
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íþaka fasteignir ehf. - Bonds (ITHAKA 291128) admitted to trading on August 19, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Íþaka fasteignir  
                               ehf.        
2  Org. no:                        4506132580     
3  LEI                           636700JUFL9E1XND6C97
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ITHAKA 291128    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033629    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFR       
7  FISN númer                       ITHAKA       
                               FASTEIGN/2.375 BD 
                               20281129      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   6.000.000.000    
10 Total amount previously issued             -          
11 Amount issued at this time               6.000.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Please refer to   
                               prospectus     
                              ---------------------
15 Amortization type, if other               Please refer to   
                               prospectus     
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       November 29, 2021  
19 First ordinary installment date             December 29, 2021  
20 Total number of installments              84         
21 Installment frequency                  12         
22 Maturity date                      November 29, 2028  
23 Interest rate                      2,38%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   November 29, 2021  
32 First ordinary coupon date               December 29, 2021  
33 Coupon frequency                    12         
34 Total number of coupon payments             84         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    511         
44 Index base date                     November 29, 2021  
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           N/A         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      August 9, 2022   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    August 17, 2022   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              August 19, 2022   
55 Order book ID                      ITHAKA_291128    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
