Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
NFTs ziehen an! Mit dieser Aktie können Sie an einem Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2022 | 15:44
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Announces New Stock Equity Term Sheet

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Major League Football (OTC PINK:MLFB) President and CEO announced today that in conjunction with the Company's previously announced plan to cancel the remainder of its training camp for 2022, while moving forward with operations for a full season for 2023, that the Company has received from an institution an initial Stock Equity Term Sheet in the amount of $2,500,000, which it is reviewing. As previously announced, the Company plans on paying all obligations previously incurred for player expenses, and other trade obligations. Our excellent staff remains intact and dedicated to this plan. In addition, we expect to receive additional offers of financing in the near future from institutions who have previously invested in us. For more information click here.

Contacts:
Frank Murtha, CEO
F.murtha@mlfb.com
Kevin Mclenithan, IR
k.mclenithan@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712635/MLFB-Announces-New-Stock-Equity-Term-Sheet

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.