Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Announces New Stock Equity Term Sheet

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Major League Football (OTC PINK:MLFB) President and CEO announced today that in conjunction with the Company's previously announced plan to cancel the remainder of its training camp for 2022, while moving forward with operations for a full season for 2023, that the Company has received from an institution an initial Stock Equity Term Sheet in the amount of $2,500,000, which it is reviewing. As previously announced, the Company plans on paying all obligations previously incurred for player expenses, and other trade obligations. Our excellent staff remains intact and dedicated to this plan. In addition, we expect to receive additional offers of financing in the near future from institutions who have previously invested in us. For more information click here.

