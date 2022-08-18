

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An overall fall in the number of daily Covid positive cases and hospitalizations due to the viral disease have been reported in the United States in the last two weeks.



Cases have fallen by 18 percent in the last fortnight, New York Times' latest tally shows.



U.S. hospitals report a 6 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the same period.



More than 41000 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus infection nationally. Nearly 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



There is a slight 3 percent increase in Covid deaths in a fortnight.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 16 percent.



With 165089 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 93,278,387, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



1093 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,039,027.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 26,995 while Georgia reported most deaths - 143.



90,252,317 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



4094 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,446,012.







