Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
NFTs ziehen an! Mit dieser Aktie können Sie an einem Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVT7 ISIN: US94770D1028 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
18.08.22
18:52 Uhr
8,350 US-Dollar
+0,480
+6,10 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEBER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEBER INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.08.2022 | 17:00
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith: WEBR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Weber Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Weber Inc. ("Weber" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEBR).

Class Period: August 2021 IPO
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Weber investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to .

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through"; (4) that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire , of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith , 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to  , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

WEBER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.