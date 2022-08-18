New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - URP Holdings, and CEO Damon Georgalos , announce the company's ambitions to continue expanding operations nationwide in 2022.

The enterprise's holdings currently include an independent chain of nationwide substance abuse and detox rehabilitation facilities spread across the US. The company has reported steady incline in profits throughout the year and now plan on focusing its ambitions on expanding its number of facilities into all major metropolitan cities nationwide. Georgalos, a Maryland native now Florida resident has grown to be become a major player in the private rehabilitation sector by founding URP and privately funding its first multimillion dollar facility at age 25. Since then, the company has established eight luxury locations throughout the state of California and Florida and plan to increment its locations by double later this year.



