Freitag, 19.08.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
19.08.22
08:05 Uhr
Dow Jones News
19.08.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 August 2022 it purchased a total of 64,957 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           39,957     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096     GBP0.927 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.086     GBP0.915 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089357    GBP0.919371

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,073,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3998       1.096         XDUB      08:25:23      00060580607TRLO0 
41        1.096         XDUB      08:25:23      00060580608TRLO0 
3797       1.090         XDUB      08:51:41      00060582219TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      09:54:24      00060585037TRLO0 
1234       1.086         XDUB      10:42:25      00060586855TRLO0 
2053       1.086         XDUB      10:42:53      00060586884TRLO0 
737       1.088         XDUB      11:27:31      00060588406TRLO0 
3224       1.088         XDUB      11:47:04      00060588807TRLO0 
1305       1.090         XDUB      13:42:24      00060592170TRLO0 
1900       1.090         XDUB      13:42:24      00060592171TRLO0 
542       1.090         XDUB      13:54:04      00060592720TRLO0 
2579       1.090         XDUB      13:54:04      00060592721TRLO0 
700       1.090         XDUB      14:11:04      00060593516TRLO0 
2554       1.090         XDUB      14:11:04      00060593517TRLO0 
636       1.090         XDUB      14:11:04      00060593518TRLO0 
802       1.086         XDUB      14:33:24      00060595066TRLO0 
2916       1.086         XDUB      14:33:24      00060595067TRLO0 
463       1.090         XDUB      15:04:39      00060597738TRLO0 
1330       1.090         XDUB      15:04:39      00060597739TRLO0 
2146       1.090         XDUB      15:04:39      00060597740TRLO0 
4500       1.088         XDUB      15:39:29      00060599952TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2726       92.00         XLON      09:05:06      00060582982TRLO0 
2326       91.70         XLON      14:20:01      00060593974TRLO0 
2748       91.70         XLON      14:20:28      00060594005TRLO0 
2232       91.50         XLON      14:35:15      00060595373TRLO0 
2633       92.00         XLON      14:58:58      00060597257TRLO0 
1892       92.00         XLON      15:04:30      00060597717TRLO0 
4526       92.00         XLON      15:04:39      00060597734TRLO0 
2363       92.00         XLON      15:32:15      00060599708TRLO0 
2776       92.30         XLON      16:11:12      00060601620TRLO0 
778       92.30         XLON      16:23:12      00060602563TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  182304 
EQS News ID:  1423617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
