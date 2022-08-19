DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 18/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.025

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3457496

CODE: AEMU

ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU Sequence No.: 182443 EQS News ID: 1423993 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

