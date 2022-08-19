Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUXF ISIN: US89677Q1076 Ticker-Symbol: CLV 
Tradegate
19.08.22
10:22 Uhr
25,800 Euro
+0,100
+0,39 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60025,80018.08.
25,60025,90010:38
PR Newswire
19.08.2022 | 10:34
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trip.com Group Holds Traveler's Forum, Focusing on Content Marketing Innovation and Destination Development

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, held its annual Traveler's Forum (TF) in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in central China, on August 18, 2022, focusing on travel content marketing innovation and destination development.


The Traveler's Forum consists of three parts: International Travelers' Content Creator Forum, Travelers' Night, and a Music Festival & Lifestyle Fair. The forum offered cross-border communication opportunities to the tourism industry, experts, academics, and travel content creators.

As a rapid-growing travel destination, Changsha is popular among influencers and KOLs, attracting millions of travelers from home and abroad. Jointly hosted by Changsha Municipal People's Government, the forum shared Changsha's development roadmap of building a vibrant travel destination through travel content marketing, technology, and integration of resources.


Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group commented, "Changsha has become a stylish tourism destination, not only because of its fascinating history and culture but because the city is actively embracing innovation and building Internet-famous products. Changsha's inclusiveness and diversity will attract widespread attention and become a trendsetter."

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group

Rungang Zhang, Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of the Chinese Tourism Association shared, "In recent years, with high internet attention, Changsha has rapidly grown into an internet-famous tourism destination. From Changsha's experience, I believe that travel content incubation and upgrade will be an essential pivot of the future destination development."

Yong Tan, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Changsha Municipal Committee, said, "With Trip.com Group's strong resource integration capabilities, Changsha is confident it can facilitate tourism transformation further and, in time, build a robust international tourism destination."

Trip.com Group has been an essential strategic partner in Changsha's fast-growing tourism development. Leveraging Trip.com Group's strong resource integration capabilities and content marketing strategy, the city has rolled out various travel campaigns and products on Trip.com Group's platforms. For instance, Changsha Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television, together with Trip.com Group, have launched consumption vouchers this year, accelerating travel recovery in the city. As part of the Group's Rural Revitalization Plan, Trip.com Group built a country retreat in the suburb of Changsha in 2021. Only a week after the retreat was built, the number of bookings surpassed the same period last year.

Trip.com Group's Traveler's Forum has been held in various cities across China, including Lijiang, Chengdu, Shanghai, Xi'an, Chongqing, Guiyang, Anyang, and Sanya. Over 100,000 travelers have actively participated in the annual event, which has generated billions of online exposures.

With the recovery of tourism following the pandemic, the forum showcased Trip.com Group's content marketing strategy. Through gathering high-quality content creators, holding special activities, and facilitating the interaction of experienced travelers, Trip.com Group aims to revitalize the tourism economy and reconnect with keen travelers in post-pandemic times and beyond.

Trip.com Group Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881396/image_5004521_15130890.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881397/image_5004521_15131264.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881398/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026638/Trip_com_Group_Logo.jpg

TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.