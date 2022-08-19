A distinct class of epithermal precious metal deposits associated with rocks of alkaline affinity has been recognized and includes world class deposits such as the Vatukoula Mine in Fiji, Cripple Creek Mine in Colorado and the Porgera and Lihir mines in Papua New Guinea. AxelGold displays several characteristics associated with alkalic gold systems, most importantly an association with a syenite alkaline intrusive complex and mineralization associated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...