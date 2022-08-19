Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 
Tradegate
19.08.22
10:21 Uhr
18,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,07 %
MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, August 19

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

19 August 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Ninety One UK Ltd

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: GB

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Ninety One SA (Pty) LtdCape Town
Ninety One North America IncNew York

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

17 August 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

18 August 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.937100
0.000000
4.937100
23,972,407
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.243200
0.000000
5.243200
N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		No. of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47023,972,4070.0000004.937100
Subtotal 8.A23,972,4074.937100

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ninety One PlcNinety One Global Ltd0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ninety One Global LtdNinety One UK Holdings Ltd0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ninety One UK Holdings LtdNinety One UK Limited1.0874740.0000001.087474%
Ninety One Global LtdNinety One International Ltd0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ninety One international LtdNinety One North America Inc0.1699070.0000000.169907%
Ninety One LtdNinety One Africa (Pty) Ltd0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ninety One Africa (Pty) LtdNinety One SA (Pty) Ltd3.6797450.0000003.679745%

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: N/A

12. Date of completion:

18 August 2022

13. Place of completion:

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

© 2022 PR Newswire
