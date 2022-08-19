DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2022 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.4182

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3487600

CODE: LCUD LN

ISIN: LU1781540957

