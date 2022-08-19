DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2022 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.9357
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2461613
CODE: TIPA LN
ISIN: LU1452600197
----------------------------------------------------------------------
