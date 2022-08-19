

UNION (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 29% at $11.01 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is up over 20% at $179.55 System1, Inc. (SST) is up over 20% at $13.80 Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 17% at $3.40 GigaCloud Technology Inc Class A Ordinary Shares (GCT) is up over 15% at $18.19 TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is up over 11% at $3.33 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 7% at $10.79 Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is up over 5% at $5.94



In the Red



Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) is down over 46% at $2.09 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 44% at $10.25 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) is down over 14% at $2.13 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is down over 12% at $4.81 GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 10% at $33.98 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is down over 10% at $9.05 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 8% at $297.28 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is down over 7% at $176.05 Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is down over 7% at $77.20 Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is down over 7% at $2.80 EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is down over 6% at $10.12 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is down over 6% at $2.32 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is down over 5% at $24.97







