DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2022 / 12:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2372

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16676085

CODE: UNIC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 182582 EQS News ID: 1424337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424337&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2022 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)