19.08.2022 | 13:28
DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2022 / 12:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.1231

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5291168

CODE: IQCT LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2023679256 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      IQCT LN 
Sequence No.:  182596 
EQS News ID:  1424365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2022 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

