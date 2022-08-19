Anzeige
19.08.2022
Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision reports first half 2022 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has reported its financial results for the first half year of 2022. During the reporting period, the company generated a revenue of RMB 37.26 billion, up 9.90% year over year (YoY). Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 5.76 billion, reflecting a YoY decrease of 11.14%.

In the first half of 2022, Hikvision achieved a revenue of RMB 11.71 billion in overseas markets, with a YoY growth of 23.72%.

With continued external uncertainties, Hikvision has maintained steady development, leveraging advantages in R&D innovation, flexible manufacturing capabilities, a global marketing & sales network, and quality of service. The company will remain focused on creating more value for customers with innovative AIoT technologies, products, and solutions.

For the full first half 2022 financial report, please click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881581/Hikvision_reports_2022_financial_results.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881582/Hikvision_reports_2022_financial_results_1.jpg

