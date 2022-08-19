Anzeige
Freitag, 19.08.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
WKN: A3C7Y3 ISIN: CA72749F2008 Ticker-Symbol: J94 
Tradegate
19.08.22
14:20 Uhr
0,448 Euro
-0,004
-0,88 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.08.2022 | 13:56
The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2022

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (OTCQB:MYLKF) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2:00PM ET.

During the webcast, Julia Stamberger, CEO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Planting Hope's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1564145&tp_key=584573da6c

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://plantinghopecompany.com/investors/presentations/.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger
CEO and Co-founder
(773) 492-2243
julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888 ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs
(773) 492-2243
ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR
(323) 529-3541
alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712783/Planting-Hope-to-Host-Investor-Webcast-on-August-25-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
