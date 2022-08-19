The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a roadmap to achieve a domestic supply chain in the United States.From pv magazine USA Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, an energized solar industry is aiming high and envisioning a future in which the United States has a robust domestic energy supply chain. SEIA's new roadmap charts a path to achieving this goal, with a target of 50 GW of annual solar manufacturing capacity by 2030. The United States has been plagued by numerous pressures threatening the supply of solar modules imported from overseas. With decarbonization ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...