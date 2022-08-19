NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íþaka fasteignir ehf. - Bonds (ITHAKA 291128) admitted to trading on August 19, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íþaka fasteignir ehf. 2 Org. no: 4506132580 3 LEI 636700JUFL9E1XND6C97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ITHAKA 291128 5 ISIN code IS0000033629 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer ITHAKA FASTEIGN/2.375 BD 20281129 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 6.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 6.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Please refer to prospectus --------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other Please refer to prospectus --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------- 18 Issue date November 29, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date December 29, 2021 20 Total number of installments 84 21 Installment frequency 12 22 Maturity date November 29, 2028 23 Interest rate 2,375% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------- 31 Interest from date November 29, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date December 29, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 84 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other --------------------- 43 Base index value 511 44 Index base date November 29, 2021 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading August 9, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to August 17, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading August 19, 2022 55 Order book ID ITHAKA_291128 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond