Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3256 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 33 was a correction week to week 32, last week the ATX TR went up 2,1% to 6.515,1 points, this week we lost 2,41% to 6.357,97 points and we also fell back again under the moving average 100 days. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at minus 18,99%. Under the fewgGainers this were SBO with +6,04% in front of Rosenbauer +4,58% and Verbund +3,51%. Week 33 also had Christi Himmelfahrt, a Holiday with trading at the begin and the August Settlement with futures and options ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...