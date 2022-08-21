Week 33 had a Holiday with trading at the begin and the August Settlement at the end and brougth a 2,4 percent correction on the Austrian Stock Market. News came from LLB, Addiko Group, Wiener Börse, Semperit and Uniqa. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,41% to 6.357,97 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -18,99%. Up to now there were 79 days with a positive and 83 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 22,95% away, from the low 9,48%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,35%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,66%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 6,04% in front of Rosenbauer 4,58% and Verbund 3,51%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -11,82% in front of Lenzing -7,39% and voestalpine -7,23% ....

