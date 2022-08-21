Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 21.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
FAZ: Abramovich und Hearst setzen auf NFT!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907391 ISIN: AT0000946652 Ticker-Symbol: SLL 
Tradegate
19.08.22
18:09 Uhr
54,30 Euro
-0,10
-0,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,1054,6020.08.
54,1054,6019.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG35,900-0,83 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG54,30-0,18 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING19,420+0,41 %
VERBUND AG109,00+0,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.