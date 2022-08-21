Addiko Group: Addiko Group, a Consumer and SME specialist bank active across Central and South-Eastern Europe (CSEE), achieved a profit after tax of €12.6 million in the first half 2022, more than doubling the €6.1 million a year earlier."The first half 2022 was successful for Addiko as we saw significant growth in our Consumer and SME business. This demonstrates that our Transformation Program shows visible traction both in business development and cost management," said Group CEO Herbert Juranek. "However, we have remained prudent in provisioning given the market volatility and inflationary pressures." To further drive growth, Addiko introduced a new brand strategy. Oskar, the new animated character and brand ambassador, acts as the central message ...

