Italy added 303 MW/632 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity in the first half of 2022. The segment continues to grow in the country, with the regions of Lombardy and Veneto being the two largest contributors.By the end of June, Italy had installed 122,279 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. The storage systems have a combined capacity of 720 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 1,316 MWh. This compares to 977 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of March and 189.5 MW/295.6 ...

