Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
FAZ: Abramovich und Hearst setzen auf NFT!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
22.08.22
08:28 Uhr
6,828 Euro
-0,074
-1,07 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7626,82208:38
6,7666,81808:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2022 | 08:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Strike at Hydro Sunndal

The strike at Hydro Sunndal, announced on August 16, has been initiated today. As a result, around 30 members of Industri Energi will not report to work at the aluminium plant and the ramp down of production agreement will be implemented.

The strike will initially lead to a gradual shut-down of 20 percent of production within four weeks. The strike also entails a halt in the shipment of products to customers from Hydro Sunndal for the duration of the strike, which will lead to delays in deliveries. If the strike lasts for more than four weeks, another 10 percent of production will be shut down each week until one section of the production line remains.

The strike includes Industri Energi members who are under the Electrochemical Agreement. These members will go on strike gradually, as ramping down of production requires considerable work effort from the operators at the aluminium plant.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.