Norsk Hydro: Strike at Hydro Sunndal

The strike at Hydro Sunndal, announced on August 16, has been initiated today. As a result, around 30 members of Industri Energi will not report to work at the aluminium plant and the ramp down of production agreement will be implemented.

The strike will initially lead to a gradual shut-down of 20 percent of production within four weeks. The strike also entails a halt in the shipment of products to customers from Hydro Sunndal for the duration of the strike, which will lead to delays in deliveries. If the strike lasts for more than four weeks, another 10 percent of production will be shut down each week until one section of the production line remains.

The strike includes Industri Energi members who are under the Electrochemical Agreement. These members will go on strike gradually, as ramping down of production requires considerable work effort from the operators at the aluminium plant.

