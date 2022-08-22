Das Instrument 6CL0 US25401T1088 DIGITALBRIDGE GRP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2022

The instrument 6CL0 US25401T1088 DIGITALBRIDGE GRP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2022



Das Instrument AEND NL0000303709 AEGON NV (DEMAT.) EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2022

The instrument AEND NL0000303709 AEGON NV (DEMAT.) EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2022



Das Instrument LJPP US5034596040 LA JOLLA PHARM. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2022

The instrument LJPP US5034596040 LA JOLLA PHARM. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2022



Das Instrument HRPK DE000A11QW68 7C SOLARPARKEN AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2022

The instrument HRPK DE000A11QW68 7C SOLARPARKEN AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2022



Das Instrument IG7 AU000000MEM5 MEMPHASYS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2022

The instrument IG7 AU000000MEM5 MEMPHASYS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2022

