Montag, 22.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.084     GBP0.915 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.070     GBP0.905 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.075118    GBP0.911761

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,998,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
908       1.084         XDUB      08:14:42      00060604610TRLO0 
3881       1.080         XDUB      08:38:44      00060605121TRLO0 
4500       1.080         XDUB      08:38:48      00060605128TRLO0 
4184       1.080         XDUB      09:29:48      00060606780TRLO0 
2500       1.078         XDUB      12:12:12      00060610913TRLO0 
1620       1.078         XDUB      12:12:12      00060610914TRLO0 
4221       1.076         XDUB      10:22:24      00060608742TRLO0 
740       1.076         XDUB      12:12:12      00060610911TRLO0 
3670       1.076         XDUB      12:12:12      00060610912TRLO0 
3947       1.074         XDUB      14:24:12      00060614826TRLO0 
128       1.074         XDUB      14:30:22      00060615172TRLO0 
3364       1.072         XDUB      14:50:05      00060616710TRLO0 
1150       1.072         XDUB      14:50:05      00060616711TRLO0 
2500       1.072         XDUB      14:50:05      00060616712TRLO0 
1220       1.072         XDUB      14:50:05      00060616713TRLO0 
1839       1.070         XDUB      14:50:05      00060616714TRLO0 
893       1.070         XDUB      16:04:12      00060620566TRLO0 
1108       1.070         XDUB      16:09:36      00060620866TRLO0 
2079       1.070         XDUB      16:09:36      00060620867TRLO0 
2009       1.070         XDUB      16:09:36      00060620868TRLO0 
1995       1.070         XDUB      16:11:37      00060621018TRLO0 
552       1.070         XDUB      16:13:46      00060621130TRLO0 
992       1.070         XDUB      16:13:59      00060621137TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
541       91.40         XLON      09:37:47      00060607066TRLO0 
1830       91.40         XLON      09:37:47      00060607065TRLO0 
2560       91.40         XLON      09:37:47      00060607064TRLO0 
1219       91.50         XLON      09:54:32      00060607579TRLO0 
1961       91.50         XLON      09:54:32      00060607578TRLO0 
1820       91.50         XLON      12:12:12      00060610909TRLO0 
1235       91.50         XLON      12:12:12      00060610910TRLO0 
419       91.10         XLON      14:15:25      00060614651TRLO0 
9        91.10         XLON      14:16:26      00060614699TRLO0 
9        91.10         XLON      14:16:26      00060614698TRLO0 
8        91.10         XLON      14:16:26      00060614700TRLO0 
1281       91.10         XLON      14:50:05      00060616708TRLO0 
2280       91.10         XLON      14:50:05      00060616707TRLO0 
1478       91.10         XLON      14:50:05      00060616709TRLO0 
2474       90.50         XLON      14:55:26      00060616985TRLO0 
1894       91.00         XLON      16:16:38      00060621398TRLO0 
1460       91.00         XLON      16:16:38      00060621397TRLO0 
1184       91.00         XLON      16:16:38      00060621396TRLO0 
940       91.00         XLON      16:17:17      00060621554TRLO0 
398       91.00         XLON      16:17:17      00060621553TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  182710 
EQS News ID:  1424671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

