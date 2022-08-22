

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group (CS) said Dixit Joshi will rejoin company, taking up the role of CFO on October 1, 2022. He will replace David Mathers. For the past five years, Dixit Joshi served as Group Treasurer at Deutsche Bank.



Credit Suisse Group said Francesca McDonagh, who was previously announced as CEO of the EMEA region, is appointed Group Chief Operating Officer, starting on September 19, 2022. The new role will support the Group CEO in the steering and strategic development of the Group. She will also lead the enterprise architecture development. Francesca McDonagh most recently served as Group CEO at the Bank of Ireland.



Francesco De Ferrari, CEO of the Wealth Management division, who has acted as ad interim CEO of the EMEA region, is appointed to take over the role on a permanent basis. Michael Rongetti will take over as ad interim CEO of the Asset Management division. Michael Bonacker is appointed Group Head of Transformation.







