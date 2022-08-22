Anzeige
Montag, 22.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Dow Jones News
AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2022 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA

DEALING DATE: 19/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.8961

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3041798

CODE: PR1U

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974858 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1U 
Sequence No.:  182715 
EQS News ID:  1424753 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424753&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

