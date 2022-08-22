DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6562
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36711691
CODE: NRJU LN
ISIN: FR0010524777
