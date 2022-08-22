DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 151.6538
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5101259
CODE: MEUG LN
ISIN: FR0010261198
----------------------------------------------------------------------
