Spond Opens Door to 500,000 New Users with Teamers Agreement

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports team management platform Spond has agreed to take on the customer database of its Dutch rival - Teamers.com - in a deal that could bring in up to 500,000 additional users.

Following a decision by Teamers, the largest independent sports team platform in the Netherlands, to suspend development and support for its eponymous app, it has entered into a partnership with Oslo-based Spond. Current users will be given the opportunity to transfer their team management function to the free Spond app, and will also have access to Spond Club, a dedicated solution for organisations with more than one team or group.

Trine Falnes, Spond CEO, commented: "This is not only an excellent solution to for grassroots groups using the Teamers app, who will be able to move quickly to a new team management platform, it's also a great opportunity for Spond as we look to build on our current record of 1.6 million monthly active users. Our existing users are among the most loyal in the sector, and we work hard to continually evolve and enhance the Spond platform, and we can now extend this commitment to the Teamers family."

Teamers launched in the Netherlands in 2007 and has been the market leader in a country that shares its passion for all sports - football in particular - with Spond's native Norway. Since its own launch in 2014, Spond has grown rapidly to become one of the world's largest sports team management platforms. Spond already holds market leadership in Norway and has been rapidly growing its presence in Europe and the USA over the past two years, backed by an £8 million funding package from Verdane, a private equity investor focused on ethical technology businesses.

Maarten Valk and Hein van Es, co-founders of Teamers, said: "Teamers is making a dream transfer to Spond this summer. We're proud that we've been able to help so many teams organise their sporting activities, but the time has come for us to transition our users to a new platform. We selected Spond as it is well regarded, free to use and available in Dutch, just like Teamers. We are confident that our loyal users will be well looked after in their new online home."

Spond estimates that coaches save an average of 2.5 hours per week using its app, which is growing rapidly in all key jurisdictions, with the UK likely to overtake Norway as its largest market in the next few months. In addition to the Spond app, the Spond Club platform is ideal for any organisation with more than one team or group, allowing admins to organise and communicate with players and members across multiple squads, with no limit on the number of registered users.