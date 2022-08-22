ZESCO has kicked off a tender for solar projects in Zambia's Southern, Western, and Luapula provinces.Zambia Electricity Supply Corp. (ZESCO) has launched a tender for the development and construction of 50 MW of PV plants in the Southern, Western, and Luapula provinces of Zambia. The state-owned utility said the selected developer will own 90% of the facilities, while ZESCO will hold the remaining 10%. It did not provide any additional details about the proposed projects. Interested investors have until Sept. 2 to submit their proposals. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency ...

