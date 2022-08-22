ReNew Power, a Nasdaq-listed Indian developer, has secured $1 billion in external commercial borrowings for a 1.3 GW wind-solar energy project, backed by up to 100 MWh of battery storage. The project is co-owned by Japanese investor Mitsui.From pv magazine India ReNew Power has secured a $1 billion loan for a renewables project in India. The financing came from 12 international lenders, led by Rabobank. "As ReNew rapidly builds its total portfolio, this $1 billion loan has been tied up through a special purpose vehicle and will be deployed for its hybrid round-the-clock (RTC) battery-enabled project," ...

