Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - The National Orientation Agency (NOA) of Nigeria has entered into an official partnership with Live Crypto Party (LCP) for youth education, empowerment, value re-orientation, skills acquisition, mentorship and advocacy program.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/134208_db1daa486450eb99_001full.jpg

The aim is to leverage cutting-edge technology and blockchain, as well as edutainment approaches, to expose youths to global opportunities and empower them with tools and resources to become self-sufficient. In an attempt to address lack of jobs, internet misuse, cultism, drug addiction, and other heinous acts that jeopardise national security, peace, and order. NOA Director Dr. Garba Abari believes that this initiative will be an excellent first step towards addressing these issues.

As part of the NOA's mandate to consistently raise awareness, values and behaviours, they set out to mobilise citizens acting in ways that promote peace and harmony. The NOA will work closely with IO Technologies in Nigeria, a Live Crypto Party subsidiary, throughout the execution of this project, which will begin this August, 2022.

Roseline Ebunobi, the CEO of IO Technologies and the founder of Live Crypto Party, believes that in order to fix the challenges we face in Nigeria, we must first address the root cause. She goes on to add that poverty, lack of information and resources, peer pressure, low self-esteem, alcohol and drug abuse are all factors that contribute to criminal behaviour. According to Premium Times, poverty toll will increase from 40.1 t0 42.6 by 2022 which is about 95.1 million Nigerians. Unfortunately, the poor communities are more vulnerable to antisocial behaviour than any other group, and they are often tempted to make bad decisions in order to survive.

Nigeria has a population of more than 200 million people, and we recognise that reaching such a large number of people will require significant investment.

The initiative will be implemented in badges, starting with a small group of 10,000 changemakers selected from communities across Nigeria's 36 states. Beneficiaries will receive a certificate of completion which will be issued on the blockchain at the end of each educational segment, as well as LCP tokens as a form of Grant, so that they do not rely on handouts to meet their basic needs.

Over one million participants are expected to be trained in 36 states since all beneficiaries will be given the resources and the platform to impact 100 people in their community with the knowledge and skills they have gained and the cycle continues.

About Live Crypto Party (LCP)

Live Crypto Party (LCP) is a Party-to-Earn metaverse and event platform that promotes crypto adoption through edutainment activities. During these events, users can earn NFTs and cryptocurrencies such as BNB, BUSD, and the utility token LCP while having fun both online and offline, vibing to music, voting for the day's currency, and engaging in other entertaining activities within the ecosystem.

On August 2, 2022, its native token LCP was listed on LBank Exchange and is paired with USDT. Anyone can easily trade LCP on LBank. The goal is to expand its global reach and achieve its objectives and vision. The real-time price of Live Crypto Party (LCP) can be found on Coinmarketcap.

Media Contact

Austin Chris

Email: Media@livecryptoparty.com

Learn More about Live Crypto Party (LCP):

Official Website: https://www.livecryptoparty.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/livecryptopartychat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Livecryptoparty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livecryptoparty/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livecryptoparty

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LiveCryptoParty

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/YbKczGGQeg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134208