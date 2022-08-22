

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth eased for the third straight month in July, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



At constant prices, retail sales climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.2 percent rise in the previous month.



The latest rate of increase was the weakest in the current sequence of sales growth since March last year.



Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear increased the most by 13.3 percent in July.



Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopaedic equipment grew 10.2 percent and those of others gained 10.5 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products registered an annual increase of 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 1.2 percent in July, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in June. This was the first rise in four months.



At current prices, retail sales surged 18.4 percent annually in July and moved up 1.2 percent from a month ago.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de