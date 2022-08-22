Ethio Telecom selects HyperSense Fraud Management

Subex's AI-first Fraud Management to replace the operator's legacy system

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a pioneer in driving AI-led Digital Trust, announced that it has been selected by Ethio Telecom to deploy its Fraud Management solution. The solution, which is built on Subex's AI orchestration platform, HyperSense, will replace Ethio Telecom's existing legacy fraud management system, thereby enabling them to move from a traditional rules-based approach to an AI-first approach. This approach will, in-turn, enable them to detect new and unknown threats in real-time.





Ethio Telecom is Ethiopia's leading integrated telecommunications solutions provider, with over 50 million subscribers. The telecom operator has recently launched a pre-commercial 5G network within the country. In order to sustain its market leadership by providing high-quality, and innovative offerings, Ethio Telecom wanted to enhance and broaden its risk management strategy by having a holistic defense mechanism.

With Subex's AI-first Fraud Management system on HyperSense, which leverages AI in every step of the Fraud management process, Ethio Telecom will now be able to bring in enhanced accuracy, coverage, and time-to-detect. These capabilities will, in turn, enable the operator to adopt a proactive approach to combatting risks such as SIM Box, Spoofing, SMS frauds, roaming frauds, subscription frauds, device frauds, Mobile money risks, Credit Risk Management, etc. Furthermore, with its earlier deployment of Subex's Business Assurance, Ethio Telecom will now be able to consolidate its Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management approach to ensure the breaking down of silos and enhance operational efficiency.

With Subex's Fraud Management solution on HyperSense, Ethio Telecom will be able to:

Improve fraud coverage across their various business lines

Leverage Explainable AI capabilities to enhance customer experience

Make quick data-driven decisions with advanced visualization and dashboarding capabilities

Cater to new business requirements with the system's scalability and elasticity

Benefit from rolling upgrades, i.e., eliminate long and expensive upgrade cycles

Reduce TCO with open-source components and low hardware footprint

Commenting on the partnership extension Shankar Roddam, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Subex, said, "This win marks another chapter in our long-standing relationship with Ethio Telecom and it comes close on the heels of our recent Business Assurance deployment. With the implementation of our fraud management solution coupled with the existing Business Assurance solution, Ethio Telecom will now benefit from a holistic risk management approach as they gear up to provide 5G services. Today, our risk management portfolio sets itself apart by adopting an AI-first approach to mitigate threats accurately and faster.

Ethio Telecom has consistently been at the forefront of adopting proactive measures to combat telecom risks and safeguard their business and customers. Towards this, the operator recognizes the value of an approach which places AI at the core. We at Subex feel privileged to be working with Ethio Telecom to empower them in this fast-changing landscape."

Commenting on the solution from Subex, Tsegaye Emmanuel, Chief Information Security Officer, Ethio Telecom said, "For over two decades, Subex has been in the market leaders' group in the fraud management space. This fact, coupled with the success we have seen through the deployment of their Revenue Assurance (currently Business Assurance) solution have made them the ideal partner of choice in our fight against telecom risks. I believe that, in the future, as the threat landscape evolves, Subex's AI-first fraud management system will be vital in safeguarding our business and customers. We see this as a future-proof investment that aligns with our digital services initiatives."

About Subex:

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-around Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers.

Through HyperSense, an end-to-end augmented analytics platform, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Business Assurance and Fraud Management and enhances them with the power of HyperSense to help CSPs reduce risk, combat fraud, and thereby ensure profitability.

Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.subex.com.

