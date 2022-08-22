WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 August 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincantonplc (the "Company") provides notification of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 19 August 2022 relating to Ms Sally Austin, Chief People Officer and her respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2019 LTIP has vested at 61.8% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted to Ms Austin on 19 August 2019.

Details of the vest and exercise are set out in the tables below:

Name

and

position of PDMR Number of Options awarded Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions Number of

Exercisable Options remaining Sally Austin, Chief People Officer 89,286 (34,108) 55,178





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc





ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 55,178 nil cost options under the 2019 LTIP.

The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery of 28,554 shares.

Balance sold on London Stock Exchange. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.7361 28,554 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume N/A e) Date of the transaction 19 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Marta Parry-Jones

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com