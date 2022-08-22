BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2022

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2022



Attached is a link to the July 2022 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882465/BMA___Newsletter___July_2022___ADV014911.pdf



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 74 5001