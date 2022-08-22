Partnership goes from strength-to-strength, achieves significant growth and adoption of RWS's machine translation technology

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces that Reynen Court has been named Language Weaver Partner of the Year for 2022 after driving significant growth and adoption of RWS's machine translation technology.

Reynen Court offers a platform that combines a content-rich app store and a powerful control panel that simplifies the process for law firms and legal departments to source, evaluate, deploy, monitor and manage legal technology applications. The platform offers Language Weaver, RWS's state-of-the-art machine translation technology, to legal firms looking to improve multilingual communications and eDiscovery. Reynen Court clients benefit from access to 3,000 language combinations within Language Weaver's secure environment.

"Our relationship with Reynen Court has gone from strength-to-strength in the two years we've been working together," explains Mihai Vlad, General Manager of Language Weaver. "As a result of Reynen Court, many of the globe's largest law firms now benefit from our machine translation technology, enabling them to operate more efficiently and effectively. Huge congratulations to the Reynen Court team, and we look forward to a continued successful partnership."

Reynen Court has been awarded Partner of the Year for exceeding expectations in four key areas:

Collaboration driving new opportunities as a trusted partner

Over the past two years Reynen Court has introduced Language Weaver to several law firms, winning five substantial deals. These clients have fully deployed Language Weaver and are already reducing costs and experiencing significant operational efficiencies.

Innovates and pioneers to build organic growth

Reynen Court has signed 25 of the world's most prestigious law firms who regularly procure software services through its platform. As a start-up, the company has disrupted a traditional industry, introducing clients to a faster, more secure way of obtaining leading-edge technologies with more control and reduced risk.

Proactivity and progress delivering new initiatives that drive growth

Reynen Court has continually demonstrated an ability to drive growth by finding solutions and initiatives that address client challenges. Typically, it would take legal clients over 12 months to procure a new enterprise technology this has been reduced to a few days.

Delivers for clients in partnership with RWS

Reynen Court's team of experts have worked closely with Language Weaver to rapidly increase the adoption speed for the five legal firms that have selected RWS's machine translation technology.

"We're honoured to be named Language Weaver's Partner of the Year," said Christian Lang, Reynen Court's Chief Strategy Officer. "The collaboration among our teams has been exceptional, and the astounding commercial success we've built together over such a short period of time is a testament to the support and commitment both sides have brought to the partnership. We're grateful for the faith the RWS team placed in our team and platform early on in our journey, and we feel privileged to now be playing a significant role in bringing RWS's market-leading technologies to the world's best law firms and corporate legal departments. We look forward to many more years of close collaboration and growth."

Language Weaver is the world's most powerful, comprehensive and adaptable neural machine translation platform. It provides security-conscious organizations with a secure enterprise machine translation solution, empowering them to communicate without language barriers.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005343/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105