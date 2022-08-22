Anzeige
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Introduces Streamlined Collection & Review to Investigative Analytics Workflow

Integrating the Collection & Review and Investigative Analytics functions resolves cases faster and accelerates time to justice

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 22, 2022DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the launch of an automated and secure system that enables investigative analytics stakeholders to collect, review, and analyze data in an integrated workflow.

By providing a secure and frictionless process, Cellebrite is breaking down silos and accelerating the analysis of evidence. The streamlined process gives enriched data to examiners, analysts, and prosecutors to execute their respective roles.

With a more efficient workflow, Cellebrite is eliminating pain points by empowering agencies to provide data to the analysis team rapidly with secure storage and decoding, delivering a richer investigative data set.

Cellebrite is improving scalability, accountability, and auditability compared to previous methods.

Ori Nurick, Executive Vice President of Portfolio Strategy at Cellebrite, stated: "Every second counts in complex examinations that require access to data, and the conversion of retrieved data into a readable format eases the process on law enforcement. By streamlining the transfer of data to the investigative team, we are providing our customers the tools to shave hours off their workflows and bring evidence to prosecutors faster."

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Media
Victor Cooper
Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director
+1 404.804.5910
victor.cooper@cellebrite.com


