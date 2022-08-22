Unprecedented Adoption of iManage Cloud Driven by Customer Need for Security, Collaboration and Modern User Experience Across Industry Verticals and Organizational Size

First half of 2022 marked by impressive revenue growth and continued adoption of iManage Cloud as a secure knowledge work platform that drives better business outcomes

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced that the iManage Cloud customer base grew by 62.5 percent in the first half of 2022, compared to the corresponding period in 2021. This number encompasses both new business as well as existing customer transitions. This significant growth was across large, medium, and small law firms; corporate legal departments; as well as financial and other professional services organizations.



The demand for iManage Cloud is driven by organizations' business need to institutionalize security controls, modernize the user experience, and enable greater collaboration in a hybrid work environment, globally.

"H1 2022 was remarkable for iManage, on many fronts," elaborated Neil Araujo, CEO and Founder of iManage. "Our growth indicates that the market is increasingly turning to iManage and the power of our platform to enable organizations to improve productivity, and unlock institutional knowledge to gain competitive advantage - all the while ensuring the highest possible levels of security and governance for their valuable and sensitive data."

iManage Cloud - Key Highlights

Over 92,000 iManage Cloud users across the Global 100 law firms

More than 1,100 mid-market law firms in the iManage Cloud

More than 75,000 iManage Cloud users across 700 plus corporate organizations

In excess of 6.5 billion documents - equating to 4 petabytes of data - in the iManage Cloud

Continued investment in talent to support the growing needs of the business and customers, bringing total the headcount count to over 900 employees globally

Sustained investment in growing the Customer Success initiative with 30% increase in team strength, and ongoing development of programs that enable and support customers in achieving business outcomes

Continued onboarding of a diverse range of new customers across a wide range of verticals, including government; healthcare; logistics and transportation; energy and utilities; hospitality; and education



Some customers commented:

Ken Levonaitis, CIO, Seward & Kissel, LLP: "As a firm that focuses heavily on supporting the financial services, corporate finance and capital markets areas, our clients have extremely demanding requirements around where their work product is stored, how it's secured, and processed. We were extremely impressed with iManage's approach to comprehensive security and governance, and how the platform will enable us to satisfy a variety of client mandates, going forward."

Mark Bowden, CIO, Tonkon Torp: "At Tonkon Torp, we pride ourselves on delivering the best client experience, with responsive service and expert support. But as a mid-sized law firm, we need to do that with minimal IT infrastructure and resources. The iManage Cloud gives us the perfect platform to reduce our hardware footprint, proactively address evolving security risks, and ensure we're staying absolutely up to date with the latest and greatest functionality that enables our lawyers and staff to stay productive."

Jason Tank, Director of Information Technology, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo: "In order to be as agile and responsive as possible in a changing legal market, our firm undertook a strategic plan to move its critical applications and content to the cloud. As part of this comprehensive effort, the firm investigated a number of solutions, but ultimately decided to migrate to the iManage Cloud because we felt that iManage was the vendor that demonstrated the clearest path for an improved user experience with Work 10, the strongest roadmap that would deliver real productivity improvements for our staff, and the strongest post-sales support."

Brien Bergner, Manager, Legal Operations, Gilead Sciences: "iManage provides world-class data security. So, we in the department feel comfortable that when we're collaborating on matters, our documents are secure and only the right people can access sensitive information. Ultimately, it helps us support the wider business and accelerates getting new healthcare innovations to market."

As customers turn to technology to solve their most pressing business challenges, iManage is well positioned to support their evolution with a foundation of relevant and modern capabilities - including powerful document and email management, and best-of-breed security - that are delivered on a robust, secure and high-performance cloud service, leveraging Microsoft's Azure platform and deep Office 365 integration.

"We are more confident than ever that all the pieces are in place for us to continue delivering measurable business impact to the growing number of organizations who depend on us, and we are excited for what lies ahead in 2022," concluded Araujo.

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/to learn more.

