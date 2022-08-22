Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.08.2022 | 13:13
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2022 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.124

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13415000

CODE: EART LN

ISIN: LU2356220926

------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2356220926 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EART LN 
Sequence No.:  182973 
EQS News ID:  1425407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2022 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.