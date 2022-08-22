DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 152.9453

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131380

CODE: MFDD LN

ISIN: LU0908501132

----------------------------------------------------------------------

