Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes

Bagsværd, Denmark, 22August 2022 - Novo Nordisk today announced headline results from a phase 2 clinical trial with CagriSema, a once-weekly subcutaneous combination of semaglutide and a novel amylin analogue, cagrilintide.



The trial investigated the efficacy and safety of a fixed dose combination of CagriSema (2.4 mg semaglutide and 2.4 mg cagrilintide) compared to the individual components semaglutide 2.4 mg and cagrilintide 2.4 mg, all administered once weekly, in 92 people with type 2 diabetes and overweight. People were equally randomised among the three treatment arms. In the trial, the mean baseline HbA 1c was 8.4% and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg.

After 32 weeks of treatment, people treated with CagriSema achieved a numerically higher HbA 1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. People treated with CagriSema achieved a numerically higher body weight reduction of 15.6% compared to a reduction of 5.1% for people treated with semaglutide and 8.1% with cagrilintide alone1. In the trial, CagriSema appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile.

"We are encouraged by the impressive phase 2 results for CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. "The results indicate that CagriSema reduces blood sugar more than semaglutide alone and the weight loss seen in the trial confirms the substantial weight lowering potential of CagriSema".

Based on the results, Novo Nordisk is now planning to initiate a phase 3 development programme for CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes in 2023. The CagriSema (2.4 mg semaglutide and 2.4 mg cagrilintide) phase 3 programme in people with overweight and obesity, REDEFINE, is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Further information

Company announcement No. 66 / 2022

1 Trial results are based on trial product estimand: treatment effect if all people adhered to treatment and did not initiate other anti-diabetic medicine

