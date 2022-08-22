Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - Eric Sprott announces that, on August 19, 2022, 18,333,333 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Orex Minerals Inc., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 7.2% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 36,666,666 Shares and 18,333,333 Warrants representing approximately 19.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 26.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 36,666,666 Shares representing approximately 19.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Orex Minerals Inc., is located at Suite 300, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

