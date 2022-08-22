

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved in August after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -11 in August from -13 in the previous month.



A slight improvement in August was largely attributed to better general economic expectations and increased savings intentions, the survey said.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months strengthened in August, with the corresponding index rising to -32 from-37 in July.



The index for saving expectations for households rose from July's 6 to 11 in August.



Meanwhile, the index measuring households' financial situation over the next year worsened marginally to -8 from -7.



Households indicated greater concern about unemployment prospects, as the respective index rose to 16 in August from 12 in July.







