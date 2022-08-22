Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2022
London, August 22
|Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
|Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
|Monthly Portfolio Update
|As at 31 July 2022, the net assets of the Company were £100,157,358.
|Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2022
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
|% of net assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|12.2
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.5
|3
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|4
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.0
|5
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|6
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.4
|7
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|8
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.3
|9
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.2
|10
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|11
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.1
|12
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.1
|13
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|2.0
|14
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|15
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|16
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.9
|17
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.9
|18
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.9
|19
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.8
|20
|Roche ***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|1.8
|21
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.8
|22
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.6
|23
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|1.6
|24
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.4
|25
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.3
|26
|Euroapi
|Health Care
|France
|-
|Total equity investments
|66.9
|Cash and other net assets
|33.1
|Net assets
|100.0
|* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
|** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
|*** The investment is in non-voting shares
|Geographical Distribution as at 31 July 2022
|Region
|% of net assets
|Europe ex UK
|35.8
|United Kingdom
|12.7
|Japan
|9.9
|Americas
|6.1
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|33.1
|100.0
|Sector Distribution as at 31 July 2022
|Sector
|% of net assets
|Financials
|24.1
|Industrials
|8.0
|Energy
|7.5
|Health Care
|7.2
|Consumer Staples
|7.0
|Information Technology
|4.3
|Communication Services
|4.0
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.8
|Real Estate
|1.6
|Materials
|1.4
|Cash and other net assets
|33.1
|100.0
|The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
|For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
22 August 2022
