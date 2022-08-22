Anzeige
Montag, 22.08.2022
PR Newswire
22.08.2022 | 14:10
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2022

PR Newswire

London, August 22

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 July 2022, the net assets of the Company were £100,157,358.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2022

Rank
Company
Sector
Country		% of net assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsLuxembourg12.2
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg7.5
3UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.1
4TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.0
5Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.5
6Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.4
7ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom2.4
8Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.3
9OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.2
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
11ENIEnergyItaly2.1
12NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.1
13General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.0
14Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.0
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.0
16SanofiHealth CareFrance1.9
17Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.9
18TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.9
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.8
20Roche ***Health CareSwitzerland1.8
21Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.8
22Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.6
23Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.6
24AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.4
25Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.3
26EuroapiHealth CareFrance-
Total equity investments66.9
Cash and other net assets33.1
Net assets100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares

Geographical Distribution as at 31 July 2022
Region% of net assets
Europe ex UK35.8
United Kingdom12.7
Japan9.9
Americas6.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.4
Cash and other net assets33.1
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 July 2022
Sector% of net assets
Financials24.1
Industrials8.0
Energy7.5
Health Care7.2
Consumer Staples7.0
Information Technology4.3
Communication Services4.0
Consumer Discretionary1.8
Real Estate1.6
Materials1.4
Cash and other net assets33.1
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500

22 August 2022
